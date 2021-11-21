COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Manitoba essential care givers takes effect Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Essential caregivers going into hospitals and health centres in Manitoba are going to have to provide proof of full immunization from COVID-19 stating Monday.

Manitoba Shared Health says the rules apply to “anyone identified as an important partner in the ongoing care and recovery of inpatients.”

The health organization says exceptions will be made for “parents or guardians of pediatric or neonatal patients, those supporting a woman in labour, delivery and postpartum care, and in end-of-life circumstances.”

Patients and their families have been notified of the changes over this weekend.

Shared Health says that while the new restrictions may be frustrating, they are a necessary step in the “ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on health services relied upon by all Manitobans.”

