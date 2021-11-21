Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Manitoba essential care givers takes effect Monday

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 4:24 pm
COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Manitoba essential care givers takes effect Monday - image View image in full screen
Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

Essential caregivers going into hospitals and health centres in Manitoba are going to have to provide proof of full immunization from COVID-19 stating Monday.

Manitoba Shared Health says the rules apply to “anyone identified as an important partner in the ongoing care and recovery of inpatients.”

Read more: Austria to mandate COVID-19 vaccination as country enters full lockdown

The health organization says exceptions will be made for “parents or guardians of pediatric or neonatal patients, those supporting a woman in labour, delivery and postpartum care, and in end-of-life circumstances.”

Patients and their families have been notified of the changes over this weekend.

Shared Health says that while the new restrictions may be frustrating, they are a necessary step in the “ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on health services relied upon by all Manitobans.”

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagManitoba tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagVaccine tagHospital tagcaregivers tagMandate tagshared health tagCOVID-19 vaccine mandate tagCovid vaccine mandate manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers