Canadian emergency doctors leaving ‘broken’ industry, citing burnout: CMAJ

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6 comments

  1. Rita Nicholson
    July 27, 2026 at 5:07 pm

    Trudeau and Carney have not been paying their share and have been shortchanging Provincial Healthcare Systems for over a decade.

  2. Jacklyn Quinn
    July 27, 2026 at 5:03 pm

    This exiting all has to do with legalization of THC weed.

  3. Bob B
    July 27, 2026 at 4:42 pm

    See below.
    Add this to the pile: Global News
    Posted June 9, 2026-
    $200,000,000 is owed to BCHA by foreign tourists not paying bills.
    Fraser Health: $94,595,000 (approx. $95.6 million reported in regional is owed. Fraser Valley eh? You know, family or friends come here deliberately when sick and go straight into ER wards.
    My doctor friend who works at SHM told me that everyday multiple times someone’s grandmother or great uncle is in ER with decades old untreated illnesses, no health insurance or coverage and basically then they get up and leave the country when discharged.
    Or some PR brings in his wife four kids and then both sets of parents and grandparents. That’s two working adults putting 12 dependants on the system.
    $200,000,000!!!

  4. M
    July 27, 2026 at 4:39 pm

    Amazing how unfettered immigration can affect a country…..now imagine living in UK!?

    Don’t forget to thank a Liberal! This new utopia that THEY created just keeps getting better and better…

  5. OM
    July 27, 2026 at 4:32 pm

    Well, maybe we should invest more money into our healthcare system then, instead of letting short-sighted Premiers like Ford sell it for scraps. We will never sort out overcrowding or doctor shortages through privatization, no one wants to pay $300 for some stitches or a broken arm. We’re not America.

  6. A commenter
    July 27, 2026 at 4:21 pm

    The liberals’ mass importation of people from elsewhere to drive up real estate and drive down wages sure didn’t help.

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Health

Canadian emergency doctors leaving ‘broken’ industry, citing burnout: CMAJ

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 3:50 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: '1 in 10 E.R. doctors are leaving the specialty, national study finds'
1 in 10 E.R. doctors are leaving the specialty, national study finds
Unscheduled visits to the emergency room are on the rise in Canada, according to new data released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information. The number of unscheduled trips hit more than 16-point-one million in 20-24/2025. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for April 14, 2026.
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One in 10 Canadian emergency room doctors are exiting the profession, with many reporting feeling that “the future of emergency medicine was hopeless.”

A Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) study released Monday states that Canadian emergency doctors feel the industry is “broken” and has “no possibility of recovery.”

“Respondents pointed to a broken health care system, unrealistic societal expectations, and insurmountable workplace challenges as reasons for burnout,” the study states. “The consequences were physician distress and leaving the profession. Mechanisms to continue in emergency medicine were reducing work hours, modifying work roles, and changing health care institutions.

Out of 410 respondents, 41 said they left emergency medicine — 25 shifted to a different area of practice, 10 retired and six left clinical medicine, meaning they stopped treating patients altogether.

Also, out of 351 remaining doctors who completed the full survey, 163 of them (46 per cent) scored high on emotional exhaustion and 193 (55 per cent) scored high on depersonalization, a state in which “an individual perceives or experiences a sensation of unreality concerning the self or the environment.”

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Nearly half of survey respondents also reported reducing clinical hours, while 20 per cent have reported taking time off.

Dr. Catherine Varner, emergency physician and deputy editor at CAMJ, said  what is most worrisome about the findings is that emergency health-care workersfelt not only could they not provide the standards of care, but they felt without any ability to do anything about it.”

“They felt that the systems that they were working in were unable to change.”

Click to play video: 'Long wait times at Manitoba ERs continue through summer, nurses say'
Long wait times at Manitoba ERs continue through summer, nurses say

In particular, both younger and female participants were noted to experience higher volumes of burnout, a cause of concern that is growing in Canadian health care.

“The younger members of our profession were also expressing desire to leave and when we don’t have the number of people coming into the field matching the number of people leaving the field, that’s when you [have] the emergency department closures and shifts being unable to be filled and beds in an emergency department being unable to be opened,” Varner said.
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“I would rate them [emergency departments] in a situation that sometimes we can feel is like a crisis.” 

As a result, those positions can become harder to replace or fill.

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“It’s a huge threat to the workforce,” says Dr. Kerstin de Witt, professor in emergency medicine at Queen’s University.

“If emergency physicians are leaving at the start of their profession, then we lose their entire career of working in the emergency department,” de Witt said.

Wait times in emergency department skyrocketing

One in 10 patients — equaling around 180,000 people — who were admitted to an emergency department in Canada spent more than 48 hours waiting for an inpatient bed in 2024-25, according to a June Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) report.

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The data highlighted that many emergency departments across Canada “are facing challenges with overcrowding, staffing shortages, and limited bed and stretcher capacity that have not kept pace with growing demand.”

Click to play video: 'Examining the root causes of ER overcrowding'
Examining the root causes of ER overcrowding

Older adults and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure are often in the emergency department the longest.

There were 16.1 million visits to emergency departments across Canada in 2024-25, according to CIHI. Twelve per cent of those visits resulted in hospital admission.

Overcrowding was an issue mentioned throughout CAMJ’s study, according to Varner.

“Many of the respondents reported that they were working in emergency departments that were continuously overcrowded, meaning that they didn’t have enough space to work because the departments had too many admitted patients in the care spaces of the emergency department,” she said.

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“They [felt] they were unable to provide the care that was needed, particularly if a critically ill patient came in. So, they were spending a lot of time having to do the logistics of figuring out where to see patients in a safe manner.”
A study released by the Ontario Medical Association on June 15 polled emergency room doctors across the province to build a snapshot of the struggling health-care system, reporting that the “health-care system is in profound crisis, with overwhelming consensus among emergency department physicians about the severity of challenges facing Ontario’s EDs [emergency departments].”

Roughly 15 per cent of the emergency room physicians in Ontario responded to the survey — with the vast majority of those polled reporting issues.

Seventy-four per cent of those who answered said overcrowding was either severe or critical, while 76 per cent said overcrowding affected their ability to provide timely care “on most shifts or nearly every shift.”

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