Manitoba health officials give updates on COVID-19, vaccine efforts

Manitobans will get an update on the province’s fight against COVID-19 and vaccination efforts Wednesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, has scheduled a COVID-19 update for 12:30 p.m. Premier Heather Stefanson will be joined by Health Minister Audrey Gordon and health officials for a separate 2 p.m. press conference about vaccine efforts.

Global News will stream both media availabilities in this story.

Health officials reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and one death linked to the virus Tuesday.

At last word Tuesday there are 1,445 active COVID-19 infections across the province.

Last week Roussin and Gordon announced new public health orders that limit capacity at religious gatherings in the southern health region that choose not to check for vaccination status and force young people across the province to either get a shot or pay for a COVID-19 test before taking part in indoor sports.

The southern health region has the lowest vaccine uptake in the province and has been a major source of hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Currently, all Manitobans born on or before Dec. 31, 2009 are eligible to be vaccinated and everyone 18 and older is eligible for a third dose.

Manitoba has said it’s planning a rollout campaign for vaccinating kids aged five to 11 years of age, but shots for kids have yet to be approved by Health Canada.

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows 87.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 84.4 have received two doses.

But vaccine uptake has been considerably lower in parts of Southern Health, where 68.7 per cent of those eligible have been immunized as of Tuesday, according to the site.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 65,856 COVID-19 cases and 1,274 deaths linked to the virus.

–with files from The Canadian Press

