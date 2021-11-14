SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Israel OKs COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 14, 2021 4:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Canada decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children expected in one or two weeks' Health Canada decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children expected in one or two weeks
WATCH ABOVE: Health Canada decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children expected in one or two weeks.

Israel on Sunday approved giving the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The Health Ministry decision follows approval by U.S. health authorities earlier this month to OK the vaccine for the same age group.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 could come in ‘one to two weeks’: Health Canada

Israel was one of the first countries in the world to carry out a broad vaccination campaign in its adult and adolescent population early this year, and it became the first country to carry out a widespread booster campaign over the summer.

Experts say Israel’s aggressive vaccination efforts have helped curb the spread of the coronavirus and bring a recent wave of the delta variant under control. But it has seen the coronavirus continue to spread among unvaccinated populations, including children.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Children under 12 leading new COVID-19 infections across Canada, PHAC says' Children under 12 leading new COVID-19 infections across Canada, PHAC says
Children under 12 leading new COVID-19 infections across Canada, PHAC says – Nov 5, 2021

In a statement, the Health Ministry said its director general, Dr. Nachman Ash, accepted a recommendation from expert advisers to inoculate children with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. It said a majority of advisers believed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.

The ministry said it would announce a date for beginning the campaign in the coming days. Israeli media said the vaccinations of a child-sized dose of the vaccine were expected to start next week.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagCOVID vaccine for children tagcovid vaccine for kids under 12 tagcovid vaccine kids under 12 tagwhen will kids get covid vaccine tagcan children get the covid vaccine tagchildren under 12 covid vaccine tagisrael children covid vaccine tagisrael covid vaccine tagkids covid vaccine canada tagkids covid vaccine israel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers