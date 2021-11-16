Health Canada reviewing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids 6-11

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has received a submission from Moderna for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six to 11, the department reported Tuesday.

Health Canada will review it and decide whether or not to approve the vaccine based on whether the benefits outweigh any possible risks.

This will involve review of clinical trial data submitted by Moderna.

This is the second vaccine for kids under 12 that Health Canada is examining. It received a submission from Pfizer on Oct. 18, 2021.

Health Canada said Friday it expects to issue a decision on this shot in one or two weeks.

More to come.