Health

Health Canada reviewing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids 6-11

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 11:08 am
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine View image in full screen
Health Canada will review a submission from Moderna for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged six to 11. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)

Health Canada has received a submission from Moderna for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six to 11, the department reported Tuesday.

Health Canada will review it and decide whether or not to approve the vaccine based on whether the benefits outweigh any possible risks.

This will involve review of clinical trial data submitted by Moderna.

This is the second vaccine for kids under 12 that Health Canada is examining. It received a submission from Pfizer on Oct. 18, 2021.

Health Canada said Friday it expects to issue a decision on this shot in one or two weeks.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
