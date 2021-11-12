New COVID-19 restrictions expected for Manitoba in Friday update

Manitoba’s chief public health officer and the province’s health minister are expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Audrey Gordon have scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Daily COVID-19 case numbers have been climbing in Manitoba with infections concentrated on a per-capita basis in the southern health region.

At a press conference Wednesday — as he announced 143 new cases and two deaths linked to COVID-19 — Roussin said Manitobans will soon face stricter public health orders, but didn’t say what the new orders will look like or when they’ll go into place.

Manitoba already limits access to venues such as cinemas, restaurants and pro sporting events to people who are fully vaccinated. Gatherings in private homes are limited to members of one other household if anyone in attendance is unvaccinated.

In the southern health region, except for a few bedroom communities near Winnipeg, capacity at retail stores is limited to 50 per cent.

Roussin said Wednesday more capacity limits, more restrictions on gatherings, and more venues requiring proof of vaccination are all possibilities.

“We’re working on what we think is going to be the most effective, and then balancing that with the impacts of those restrictions.”

—With files from The Canadian Press

