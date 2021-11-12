Menu

Health

New COVID-19 restrictions expected for Manitoba in Friday update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 10:39 am
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s chief public health officer and the province’s health minister are expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Audrey Gordon have scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: Manitoba’s top doctor says new restrictions coming as COVID 19 numbers rise

Daily COVID-19 case numbers have been climbing in Manitoba with infections concentrated on a per-capita basis in the southern health region.

At a press conference Wednesday — as he announced 143 new cases and two deaths linked to COVID-19 — Roussin said Manitobans will soon face stricter public health orders, but didn’t say what the new orders will look like or when they’ll go into place.

Click to play video: 'More restrictions imminent in Manitoba' More restrictions imminent in Manitoba
More restrictions imminent in Manitoba

Manitoba already limits access to venues such as cinemas, restaurants and pro sporting events to people who are fully vaccinated. Gatherings in private homes are limited to members of one other household if anyone in attendance is unvaccinated.

In the southern health region, except for a few bedroom communities near Winnipeg, capacity at retail stores is limited to 50 per cent.

Read more: Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine yet in Manitoba? How to book it and where to go

Roussin said Wednesday more capacity limits, more restrictions on gatherings, and more venues requiring proof of vaccination are all possibilities.

“We’re working on what we think is going to be the most effective, and then balancing that with the impacts of those restrictions.”

—With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

