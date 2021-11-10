Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19, vaccination efforts

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Dr. Joss Reimer, head of the province’s vaccine implementation task force, have scheduled an online meeting with reporters for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba has seen an increase in daily COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, driven in large part by surging numbers in the Southern Health region.

The province announced 185 new cases and four deaths Tuesday, with the majority of the cases — 74 infections — found in Southern Health.

Southern Health also continues to see the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates, with the area representing 56 of the 138 people reported in hospital Tuesday and just over half of the 28 patients admitted to ICU as a result of the virus.

Provincial health data released Thursday showed Southern Health’s five-day test positivity rate was 14.5 per cent, nearly three times the provincial rate at the time.

Officials have so far opted not to put further health restrictions in place for Southern Health, where vaccine uptake has been considerably lower than other parts of the province.

A provincial site tracking vaccinations shows just over 68 per cent of those eligible in Southern Health have been immunized, compared to provincial numbers that show 84 per cent of eligible Manitobans have rolled up their sleeves for two shots.

