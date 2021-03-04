Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine yet in Manitoba? How to book it and where to go

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s the most up-to-date information we have on who can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba, how to book the appointment and where to go.

This list will be updated with each change in eligibility.

Who is eligible

General population:

Manitobans 89 years of age and older — born on or before Dec. 31, 1930

First Nations people 69 years of age and older — born on or before Dec. 31, 1950

Priority population:

lab workers who handle COVID-19 specimens

people working in COVID-19 clinics and testing sites

people working in care homes and congregate care centres

health care workers who have direct patient access and work in acute care facilities, ambulance/paramedics, long term care facilities, home care workers, dental offices, jails, primary care clinics, outpatient diagnostic imaging facilities, outpatient laboratories, outpatient surgical units, specialty physician clinics, elderly day programs

community service workers who work in homeless shelters, family violence shelters, emergency shelters and second placement shelters

How to make an appointment

by phone: 1-844-626-8222 , open between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

open between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. online: More details on this will be announced

those making appointments will be screened to make sure they fit the eligibility, above, and proof may be required at the site.

do NOT show up more than 15 minutes before your appointment time to reduce crowds.

Where to go

Winnipeg:

RBC Convention Centre, 375 York Ave.

Enter through the main doors on York Avenue. Free indoor parking is provided in the main underground parkade and in the outdoor lot located on York Avenue, just southeast of the main entrance.

Brandon:

Keystone Centre, #1 1175 18th St.

Thompson:

Thompson Regional Community Centre, 274 Thompson Drive N.

Enter the vaccination clinic from the community centre side of the building, as it is a shared site with University College of the North.

Selkirk:

(Opening March 8) The former site of Selkirk and District General Hospital, 100 Easton Dr.

When is it my turn?

So far, 80,171 vaccinations have been done.

To find out where you are at in line, head to the province’s Vaccine Queue Calculator.

The province aims to have everyone who wants a vaccine inoculated by the end of September, however, that date will change based on vaccine supply.