Health

COVID-19: Manitoba to take appointments for 5-11 vaccinations starting Monday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor provides details on Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11' COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor provides details on Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam provided details Friday on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, which was just approved by Health Canada. Tam said the vaccine will require two doses of 10 micrograms, or one-third of the dose for adults. She added that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending the two doses be spaced eight weeks apart.

Manitoba parents can start booking an appointment to have their kids aged 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday.

A release from the province Friday says parents can make an appointment by calling 1-844-626-8222 or through the province’s website starting at 6 a.m. Nov. 22.

Appointments are expected to be available by as early as the end of next week, officials said.

The province announced it is expanding vaccine eligibility to include children aged 5-11 just hours after Health Canada said it had approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children Friday morning.

More to come.

