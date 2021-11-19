COVID-19: Manitoba to take appointments for 5-11 vaccinations starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba parents can start booking an appointment to have their kids aged 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday.

A release from the province Friday says parents can make an appointment by calling 1-844-626-8222 or through the province’s website starting at 6 a.m. Nov. 22.

Appointments are expected to be available by as early as the end of next week, officials said.

The province announced it is expanding vaccine eligibility to include children aged 5-11 just hours after Health Canada said it had approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children Friday morning.

More to come.

Advertisement