Canada

Canada getting 2.9M COVID-19 shots for kids ‘shortly’ after approval

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Pfizer to provide millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses for children ages 5-11 once approved' Trudeau says Pfizer to provide millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses for children ages 5-11 once approved
WATCH: Trudeau says Pfizer will provide millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses for children ages 5-11 once approved.

Canadian kids will be able to get their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine soon after the shots are approved by Health Canada, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a press conference on Thursday, Trudeau confirmed the government is set to receive “millions of doses” of the pediatric vaccine as quickly as possible after it is approved by Health Canada.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand confirmed moments later that there will be 2.9 million pediatric doses available “shortly” after that approval, which is expected imminently.

“These deliveries will provide sufficient supply to provide a first dose to every eligible Canadian child,” Anand said in an emailed statement.

Read more: How children’s COVID-19 vaccination is polarizing parents

Story continues below advertisement

Pfizer submitted initial trial data to Health Canada for its COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11 earlier in October.

The company made its formal application this week, noting its clinical trials showed an immune response comparable to that observed in children over the age of 12, for whom its vaccine is already approved.

Pediatric doses for those between the ages of five and 11 will be about one-third the size of the doses given to adults and teens.

More to come.

