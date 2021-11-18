Menu

Politics

Winnipeg mayor optimistic deal to update sewage plant not far off

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 10:59 am
Winnipeg's North End sewage plant is again a subject of debate between levels of government. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's North End sewage plant is again a subject of debate between levels of government. File / Global News

Mayor Brian Bowman says he’s hoping a deal between the city and the province is not far off when it comes to funding for updates to the North End Water Pollution Control Centre.

The sewage plant is in the midst of millions of dollars of upgrades but the city needs federal and provincial money to move to the next phase.

With the recent swearing-in of new Premier Heather Stefanson, the mayor said he hopes communication with his provincial counterparts will run more smoothly than it has in the past.

“The City of Winnipeg had to go through the province to be able to access federal funding, as well as provincial. We made that request in 2019 and I’m optimistic. The delays we’ve seen to date have been under a different premier,” Bowman said.

“We have a new premier that has struck a much more collaborative tone.”

Read more: Winnipeg sewage treatment plant upgrades to cost $80 million more than expected

On Wednesday, the city’s executive policy committee heard a report that even if the upgrades began immediately, it would take years to complete.

Bowman said the province has wanted a private firm to get involved in the upgrades, which is still open to discussion.

“Earlier, there had been discussions of full privatization, including operating and maintaining. That was not something we did a market sounding of,” the mayor told Global News.

“We’re looking at other … models for their consideration, and hopefully they’ll be good with it and we can get going.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg sewage treatment plant upgrades to be funded by all levels of government' Winnipeg sewage treatment plant upgrades to be funded by all levels of government
Winnipeg sewage treatment plant upgrades to be funded by all levels of government – Jul 23, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Winnipeg tagBrian Bowman tagProvince of Manitoba tagHeather Stefanson tagSewage Plant tagNorth End Water Pollution Control Centre tagwater pollution control centre tag

