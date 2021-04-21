Winnipeg sewage treatment plant upgrades to cost $80 million more than expected

Send this page to someone via email

Massive upgrades planned for Winnipeg’s sewage treatment plants will be coming in at a much bigger price tag than originally expected — to the tune of more than $80 million — according to details from the city’s finance committee meeting Tuesday.

Upgrades to the South End Sewage Treatment Plant have fallen behind schedule, the committee was told, adding an estimated $16.5 million to the project.

Read more: Winnipeg could run out of room for sewage

An additional $65 million is attached to the North End Sewage Plant, a price the city says is due in part to building a new headworks facility at the plant.

Increased costs and delays for both projects are also related to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on contractors bidding for the work.

Story continues below advertisement

The total new price tag for both projects comes in at $80.5 million over budget.

7:32 Winnipeg Mayor speaks on report to transfer over $300 million to sewer plant project Winnipeg Mayor speaks on report to transfer over $300 million to sewer plant project – Sep 15, 2020