Winnipeg sewage treatment plant upgrades to cost $80 million more than expected

Massive upgrades planned for Winnipeg’s sewage treatment plants will be coming in at a much bigger price tag than originally expected — to the tune of more than $80 million — according to details from the city’s finance committee meeting Tuesday.
Upgrades to the South End Sewage Treatment Plant have fallen behind schedule, the committee was told, adding an estimated $16.5 million to the project.
Read more: Winnipeg could run out of room for sewage
An additional $65 million is attached to the North End Sewage Plant, a price the city says is due in part to building a new headworks facility at the plant.
Increased costs and delays for both projects are also related to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on contractors bidding for the work.
The total new price tag for both projects comes in at $80.5 million over budget.
Comments