Politics

Winnipeg sewage treatment plant upgrades to cost $80 million more than expected

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 3:36 pm
The City of Winnipeg will be paying much more than expected for upgrades to its sewage plants. View image in full screen
The City of Winnipeg will be paying much more than expected for upgrades to its sewage plants. File / Global News

Massive upgrades planned for Winnipeg’s sewage treatment plants will be coming in at a much bigger price tag than originally expected — to the tune of more than $80 million — according to details from the city’s finance committee meeting Tuesday.

Upgrades to the South End Sewage Treatment Plant have fallen behind schedule, the committee was told, adding an estimated $16.5 million to the project.

Read more: Winnipeg could run out of room for sewage

An additional $65 million is attached to the North End Sewage Plant, a price the city says is due in part to building a new headworks facility at the plant.

Increased costs and delays for both projects are also related to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on contractors bidding for the work.

The total new price tag for both projects comes in at $80.5 million over budget.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Mayor speaks on report to transfer over $300 million to sewer plant project' Winnipeg Mayor speaks on report to transfer over $300 million to sewer plant project
Winnipeg Mayor speaks on report to transfer over $300 million to sewer plant project – Sep 15, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
