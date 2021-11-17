COVID-19: MLHU reports 15 cases, death of man in his 80s

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as one death.



This marks the second day in a row a death was reported. The MLHU says the recent death involved a man in his 80s, not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. According to data on vaccination status of recent deaths, he was partially vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the MLHU reported a death involving an unvaccinated man in his 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of cases in the region sits at 14,670 with 110 active (an increase of two), 14,311 recoveries (an increase of 12) and 249 deaths.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday, London Health Sciences Centre was caring for 14 in-patients with COVID-19.

Seven are in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

As of Monday, LHSC had accepted fewer than five critical care patient transfers from St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital. STEGH announced Nov. 12 that it was at capacity to care for critically ill patients.

There were five or fewer in-patients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital with zero in paediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported three non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers.



Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Pfizer to allow other companies to make its COVID-19 treatment pill Pfizer to allow other companies to make its COVID-19 treatment pill

Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting two institutional outbreaks:

Richmond Woods retirement home, facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 9

Village of Glendale Crossing in Glanworth declared Nov. 10

Outbreaks are also active at the following schools:

Notre Dame Catholic School, declared Nov. 10

St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School, declared Oct. 24

St Vincent de Paul Catholic School, declared Nov. 13

A preivously-reported outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Frère André, declared Nov. 12 was listed as over as of Nov. 16.



Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Story continues below advertisement

C. C. Carrothers Public School (one case)

École élémentaire catholique Frère André (one case)

J. S. Buchanan French Immersion Public School (one case)

Kensal Park French Immersion Public School (two cases)

Mary Wright Public School (two cases)

Notre Dame Catholic School (three cases)

Oakridge Secondary School (one case)

Regina Mundi College (one case)

Rick Hansen Public School (one case)

St. Mark Catholic School (one case)

St. Rose of Lima Catholic School (one case)

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School (one case)

Stoney Creek Public School (one case)

Westminster Secondary School (one case)

White Oaks Public School (one case)

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

Faith Day Nursery (one case)

Sir John A. Macdonald YMCA Childcare (one case)

The health unit says at least 240 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

The Middlesex-London region is inching closer to having 90 per cent of the eligible population with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of end of day Nov. 14, 89.7 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose while 86.7 per cent are fully vaccinated, up from 89.5 per cent and 86.2 per cent respectively a week prior.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Oct. 5, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 54.44 per cent of all cases (245 of 450) and 72.73 per cent of all hospitalizations (eight of 11).

Of the eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, six involved individuals who were unvaccinated, one involved someone partially vaccinated and one involved someone who was fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies. Guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.0 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, down from 1.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

The province reported 512 cases Wednesday, of which 250 involved unvaccinated individuals.

According to Wednesday’s report, 54 cases were recorded in Toronto, 49 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 43 in Ottawa and 38 in Windsor. All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases.

Twelve more deaths were reported, including one involving an individual under the age of 20. Provincial officials did not provide further details out of respect for the family.

Among those eligible, 85.6 per cent are fully immunized.

Elgin and Oxford

On Wednesday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

Story continues below advertisement

5,041 total cases (an increase of 26)

167 active cases (an increase of six)

4,779 resolved cases (an increase of 20)

95 deaths to date (unchanged)

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The most recent death was reported Nov. 9 and involved a woman in her 50s from Elgin County. It was the fourth death reported in a two-week span.



Of the 167 active cases in the region, 87 were in Elgin County (including 35 in Aylmer, 29 in St. Thomas and 17 in Bayham) and 80 were in Oxford County (including 42 in Woodstock and 25 in Tillsonburg).

SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Fourteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with seven in the ICU as of Wednesday. There were no active institutional outbreaks.

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital said Nov. 12 it was at capacity for critical care and overcapacity on a whole due to rising COVID-19 cases. SWPH announced Nov. 16 that it anticipated announcing new health measures within a week.



Story continues below advertisement

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.1 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, up from 3.6 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

As of Nov. 16, 84.3 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 87.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

On Wednesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,464 total cases (an increase of 12)

51 active cases (a decrease of nine)

2,344 recoveries (an increase of three)

69 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Nov. 16. HPPH also reported a death on Nov. 15.



Among the 51 active cases, 13 were reported in Perth East and 10 in Stratford. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were four people hospitalized with COVID-19 and two active cases involving health-care workers, as of Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

HPPH reported two outbreaks, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks as of Wednesday.

An outbreak at Milverton Public School in Perth East was declared Oct. 27 and involves one staff case and 16 student cases.

The other outbreak involves an unidentified workplace. No further information was provided.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.7 per cent for the week of Oct. 31, up from 2.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 24.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 14, 82.7 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

2:06 Foreign doctors anxious to help on front lines in Ontario Foreign doctors anxious to help on front lines in Ontario

Sarnia and Lambton

On Wednesday, Lambton Public Health reported:



Story continues below advertisement

4,288 total cases (an increase of three)

37 active cases (a decrease of two)

4,177 resolved cases (an increase of four)

74 deaths (an increase of one)



LPH said the death involved someone in their 80s who passed away in hospital. No further information was provided.

Four COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health as of Wednesday.

LPH is reporting four active outbreaks:

Brigden Public School, declared Nov. 4 and involving eight cases

Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 5 and involving fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases

a workplace outbreak declared Oct. 31, involving four cases

a workplace outbreak declared Nov. 9, involving three cases

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 31 was 3.8 per cent, up from 2.5 per cent the week prior.

Among area residents aged 12 and older, 81.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

—With files from Global News’ Jessica Patton

