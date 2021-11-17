Nova Scotia to hold COVID-19 briefing after 3 recent deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday as the province attempts to get outbreaks of the virus under control in the Northern and Western Zones.

The briefing comes on the heels of three deaths from the virus this week, which have been linked to ongoing transmission in those health zones as a result of a faith-based gathering in late October.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

Since the faith-based gathering, COVID-19 has spread to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash.

As of Tuesday, a total of 29 residents and 10 staff members at the home have tested positive for the virus.

The church that hosted the event was the Gospel Light Baptist Church in Amherst, N.S. As CBC first reported, pastor Robert Smith said in a sermon livestreamed on Facebook Sunday that the three deaths were “unfortunate” but were part of God’s plan.

The church’s Facebook page has now been either taken down or made private.