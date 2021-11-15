COVID-19: 3 more deaths in N.S., including 2 from outbreak at long-term care home

Nova Scotia is reporting 99 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths related to the virus over a three-day period.

The province has also recorded 109 recoveries since its last update on Friday.

The deaths involve a man and woman in their 80s, who were residents of East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S. The home currently has an outbreak of COVID-19, with 30 residents and eight staff members testing positive.

The third death involved a woman in her 60s in Northern Zone, who was not a resident of a long-term care home.

“Too many Nova Scotians have lost their lives because of this virus and my heart goes out to the families and loved ones left behind,” said Premier Tim Houston,” in a news release.

“I’m very upset and concerned that we now have deaths and climbing ICU numbers as a result of the current outbreaks. There are people who are more vulnerable to this virus even if they are vaccinated. We can protect them by being vaccinated ourselves. If you aren’t vaccinated this should be a good enough reason to take that step and get it done.”

The premier and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Of the new cases, 52 were in Central Zone, 25 in Northern Zone, 21 in Western Zone and one case in Eastern Zone. There are now 265 active cases, with 16 people in hospital, including seven in ICU.

The province continues to note there is community spread in Northern and Western zones, “primarily related to ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering that occurred in late October.” That ongoing transmission is being attributed to the outbreak at East Cumberland Lodge.

In an update on its Facebook page, the home said it was in mourning over the loss of their two residents. The two deaths mark the first passing of COVID-positive residents in their facility.

"We thank our community for continued strength and support as we press forward during these challenging times," the post read.

The facility said it is regularly retesting residents and employees every 72 hours. and that the majority of residents are experiencing “generally mild symptoms” but staff are monitoring closely for any changes.

They have previously stated 100 per cent of residents, and 96 per cent of staff, are fully vaccinated.

The facility also clarified that staff who work at the home are “permitted (unless otherwise directed by Public Health) to be out and about in the community and go about their day, as long as there are no isolation protocols placed on them by Public Health.”

Meanwhile, 11 schools in the province were notified of an exposure over the past three days.

According to the province’s list online, the schools are located in Enfield, Milford, New Glasgow, Oxford, Bedford, Halifax, Hammonds Plains and Upper Musquodoboit.

