Ontario reports 512 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 512 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial case total to 608,718.

Of the 512 new cases recorded, the data showed 250 were unvaccinated people, 19 were partially vaccinated people, 202 were fully vaccinated people and for 41 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 54 cases were recorded in Toronto, 49 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 43 in Ottawa and 38 in Windsor. All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,950 as 12 more deaths was recorded. The Ministry of Health confirmed one of the deaths to be an individual under the age of 20. No more details were released.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 15,040 vaccines (5,776 for a first shot and 9,264 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.1 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 85.6 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, 594,027 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is around 97 per cent of known cases.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 4,741.

The government said 28,931 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 12,473 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity remained at 2.5 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 3.1 per cent.

Ontario reported 274 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 25 from the previous day) with 133 patients in intensive care units (down by six) and 108 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by four).

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 92 were unvaccinated, 16 were partially vaccinated and 68 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 62 were unvaccinated while four were partially vaccinated and 19 were fully vaccinated.

Provincial officials noted this new dataset with vaccination status for hospitalizations will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may also be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

Story continues below advertisement