Several Sask. restaurants fined for violating COVID-19 public health orders

Send this page to someone via email

A number of fines were issued by public health inspectors to Saskatchewan eating establishments on the week of Nov. 8, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said on Tuesday.

The fines were a result of violations of the province’s COVID-19 public health orders.

Two corporate fines of $14,000 were handed out to A&W and Bluez on Second — two businesses in Unity, Sask. — for failing to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative test from patrons. In addition, a $2,800 ticket was given to an individual, at that time, for failing to wear a mask.

Two more $14,000 corporate fines were issued at two separate Tim Horton’s locations in North Battleford, Sask. for failing to request vaccination proof or a proof of a negative test.

Story continues below advertisement

One fine of $14,000 was delivered to the Chicken Chef in Esterhazy, Sask. for not following COVID-19 screening protocols.

The SHA added that three individuals were fined $2,800 each for failing to mask up while at the Oasis Roadhouse, a restaurant in Pangman, Sask.

An individual in Outlook also received a $2,800 ticket for not wearing a mask. The SHA said this fine was related to a complaint received on Sept. 20.