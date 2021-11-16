COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports one death, 85 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

One new COVID-19 death and 85 new cases have been reported in Saskatchewan‘s COVID-19 provincial update on Tuesday.

Total reported cases are up to 79,610 in Saskatchewan while total recoveries have increased to 77,601 after the province announced 104 more recoveries on Tuesday.

New cases were located in the following regions:

far northwest – seven

far northeast – one

northwest – seven

north central – three

northeast – three

Saskatoon – 14

central west – two

central east – 16

Regina – 20

south central – two

southeast – one

According to the government update, 69 previously reported cases have been removed from the total case counts since they had been reported as cases in error.

“A review of these cases found they were negative PCR results,” said the government in its statement. “The date of collection for these specimens range from June 27 to October 12, 2021.”

Just under 26 per cent of new cases are residents in the 40 to 59 age category. More than 40 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated, according to the Tuesday update.

Active cases are down to 1,112 and the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at 110, or 9.1 new cases per 100,000 population.

In terms of hospitalizations, there are 171 individuals in hospital, including 129 people receiving inpatient care and 42 in intensive care. Health officials say 111 of the 171 hospitalizations were not fully vaccinated people.

There are also 11 residents in out-of-province ICUs. One repatriation to Saskatchewan has occurred since Monday’s COVID-19 update.

The government adds that 1,495 daily new tests were recorded on Tuesday, up by 378 from Monday’s numbers.

There were 589 new reported doses administered in the province on Tuesday.

SHA service resumption on track

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced Tuesday that 50 per cent of eligible SHA staff who were redeployed to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases have returned to their home positions.

The SHA said 129 of the 374 services that were slowed down since Sept. 1, 2021 have been fully resumed and 51 services have been partially resumed.

“It remains the SHA’s target to have 75 per cent of eligible, redeployed staff returned to their home positions by November 19,” added the SHA in its statement.

The organization announced targets on Nov. 3 to redeploy health care staff by the end of the month.