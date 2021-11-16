SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. floods creating challenges for COVID-19 vaccination efforts, says top doctor

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 8:08 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says flooding in the southern part of B.C. has created "challenges" for COVID-19 vaccination efforts and the province has "alternate ways of getting vaccines into communities."

British Columbia’s top doctor says flooding across parts of the province is creating some challenges for efforts to get as many British Columbians vaccinated as possible against COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Tuesday that road closures have led health officials to take “alternative measures” to deliver vaccines to some communities.

“Yes, there have been some challenges,” she said.

“We received our shipment of the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine on Friday, and there were some delays in getting it into the Interior over the last few days, but it has arrived.

“We have alternate ways of getting vaccines into communities, and the clinics are continuing in many communities.”

Read more: Reopening of Coquihalla Highway could take ‘weeks or months’ due to flood damage

Henry noted that it’s important that people who have been displaced and are staying in reception centres should keep COVID-19 safety measures in mind by “keeping our distance, wearing masks, and supporting each other.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted 150 patients and home-care residents have been moved from affected areas with another 48 transfers expected.

