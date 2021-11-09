Pedestrian killed after vehicle crash in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Port Coquitlam early Tuesday morning.

She was walking by Shaughnessy Street and Lobb Avenue around 7 a.m. when she was hit, say police.

She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with an investigation, RCMP confirms. So far, the Mounties say speed or impairment do not appear to have played a role in the collision.

The intersection was closed to traffic on Tuesday morning, as the investigation is ongoing.

