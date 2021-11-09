Menu

Crime

Pedestrian killed after vehicle crash in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 4:38 pm
Coquitlam RCMP confirms a 25-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Shaugnessy Street and Lobb Avenue in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Tues. Nov. 9, 2021. The investigation is ongoing. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP confirms a 25-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Shaugnessy Street and Lobb Avenue in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Tues. Nov. 9, 2021. The investigation is ongoing. Shane MacKichan

A 25-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Port Coquitlam early Tuesday morning.

She was walking by Shaughnessy Street and Lobb Avenue around 7 a.m. when she was hit, say police.

She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Read more: Pedestrian in Surrey killed in collision

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with an investigation, RCMP confirms. So far, the Mounties say speed or impairment do not appear to have played a role in the collision.

The intersection was closed to traffic on Tuesday morning, as the investigation is ongoing.

