Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian in Surrey killed in collision

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 3:47 pm
Surrey RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Global News

One person is dead following a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian early Saturday.

RCMP say they received a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the roadway at 96th Avenue and 134A Street just before 6 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver explores safety upgrades after serious crash at intersection known for crashes' Vancouver explores safety upgrades after serious crash at intersection known for crashes
Vancouver explores safety upgrades after serious crash at intersection known for crashes – May 2, 2021

BC Emergency Health Services responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said Saturday that 96 Avenue between 134A Street and King George Boulevard had been closed in both directions until further notice as officers investigate.

Read more: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by police SUV in Langley

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagFatal Collision tagSurrey RCMP tagPedestrian Struck tagpedestrian killed tagroad closed tagsurrey fatal collision tagSurrey pedestrian struck tagfatal collision pedestrian tagSurrey pedestrian fatal collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers