Pedestrian in Surrey killed in collision

One person is dead following a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian early Saturday.

RCMP say they received a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the roadway at 96th Avenue and 134A Street just before 6 a.m.

BC Emergency Health Services responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said Saturday that 96 Avenue between 134A Street and King George Boulevard had been closed in both directions until further notice as officers investigate.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.