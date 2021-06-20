Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by police SUV in Langley

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is probing a crash in Langley that left a pedestrian seriously hurt on Saturday.

The Independent Investigations office said it happened around 2:15 p.m. at 202 Street and 32 Avenue.

In a media release, the IIO said an unmarked police SUV struck the pedestrian, leaving them with injuries requiring surgery.

The police agency involved was not named, ant it was not immediately clear if the vehicle had lights and sirens activated.

The IIO is asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact it at iiobc.ca.

The Independent Investigations Office investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

