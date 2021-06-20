Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by police SUV in Langley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 1:24 pm
The Independent Investigations Office is probing the crash. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office is probing the crash. Independent Investigations Office

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is probing a crash in Langley that left a pedestrian seriously hurt on Saturday.

The Independent Investigations office said it happened around 2:15 p.m. at 202 Street and 32 Avenue.

In a media release, the IIO said an unmarked police SUV struck the pedestrian, leaving them with injuries requiring surgery.

Read more: B.C.’s police watchdog investigates altercation outside Vancouver jail

The police agency involved was not named, ant it was not immediately clear if the vehicle had lights and sirens activated.

Trending Stories

The IIO is asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact it at iiobc.ca.

The Independent Investigations Office investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured' IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured
IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured – Jun 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Langley tagPedestrian Struck tagIIO tagIndependent Investigations Office tagPedestrian injured tagLangley crash tagLangley collision tagPolice Collision tagpolice hit pedestrian tagpolice suv tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers