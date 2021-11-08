Menu

Crime

RCMP on hunt for suspect wanted in thefts of several heritage plaques stolen in central Alberta

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 7:10 pm
A security camera image of the person Red Deer RCMP are looking for who they believe is responsible for the thefts of multiple historic heritage plaques around central Alberta. View image in full screen
A security camera image of the person Red Deer RCMP are looking for who they believe is responsible for the thefts of multiple historic heritage plaques around central Alberta. Courtesy: Red Deer RCMP

RCMP is searching for those responsible for stealing multiple heritage plaques around central Alberta.

On Oct. 5, investigators were alerted of a missing bronze heritage plaque located at the city’s downtown train station. Since then, police say three other plaques were reported missing from the Golden Circle Senior Resource Centre, Michael O’Brian Wetland walking loop and Sacred Heart Church in Red Deer.

Read more: Olds RCMP search for 8 stolen historic plaques

According to a news release, surveillance footage shows the suspect vehicle described as an early 2000s, light-coloured Chevy pickup truck with a Harley Davidson sticker. Police add the suspect also has a noticeable limp when walking.

The historic plaque at Red Deer's downtown train station
One of four historic plaques Red Deer RCMP say were stolen on Oct. 5, 2021. Courtesy: RCMP

A similar theft took place in Olds just over two weeks ago and police have reason to believe the thefts could be linked.

“We are asking our community to keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour or activity in their neighbourhood,” Cpl. Mike Evans said.

“Many of these stolen plaques have been in public community spaces and by staying vigilant, we all can limit this individual’s opportunities for theft.”

RCMP added they are notifying local scrap dealers of the thefts to limit re-sale opportunities.

They’re also working with the affected organizations to explore options for crime prevention through environmental design to make future thefts more difficult.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact RCMP by phone (403)556-3323, or using Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous.

