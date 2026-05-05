Regina slashings: 4 people hurt in separate attacks as police hunt suspects

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Four people were hurt in a series of slashings to start the month, Regina police say.

Investigators said Monday that the attacks, which occurred between May 1 and 4, are all separate.

Shortly before 5 a.m. May 1, officers were called to the 1900 block of Scarth Street. They found a man lying on the ground with a deep laceration to his hand. He appeared to have been bear-sprayed.

He told police he had been attacked by a group of teenagers.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Roughly 20 minutes later, police were called to the hospital after a man showed up at the emergency room with lacerations on his hand.

“The victim told police he and his friends were in Victoria Park when they were approached by an adult male suspect who had a machete. The suspect swung the weapon at the victim, hitting him in the hands,” police said in a news release.

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“The male suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken to hospital by his friends to be treated for his injuries.”

It’s not known if the two incidents are related, police added.

At 3 a.m. the next day, officers were called to the area of Fifth Avenue and Athol Street, where they found a man with “several large lacerations” to his upper body. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Finally, at 1:40 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim sitting on the steps who had been bear sprayed and was suffering from a laceration to his head,” police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All four incidents remain under investigation. Police did not provide suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.