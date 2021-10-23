Menu

Crime

Olds RCMP search for 8 stolen historic plaques

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 1:02 pm
Olds RCMP show a suspect vehicle in relation to eight historic plaques stolen in the town. View image in full screen
Olds RCMP show a suspect vehicle in relation to eight historic plaques stolen in the town. RCMP

Eight historic plaques have gone missing in Olds.

RCMP says the theft took place between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20.

The plaques were located in various spots downtown and in Centennial Park.

16
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. View image in gallery mode
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. RCMP
26
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. View image in gallery mode
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. RCMP
36
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. View image in gallery mode
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. RCMP
46
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. View image in gallery mode
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. RCMP
56
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. View image in gallery mode
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. RCMP
66
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. View image in gallery mode
One of eight historic plaques Olds RCMP says were stolen between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20, 2021. RCMP

“Each of these plaques have significant value in describing the history of the building they were attached to and are part of the town of Olds historic downtown,” the news release stated.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact RCMP by phone, or using Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous.

