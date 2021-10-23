Olds RCMP search for 8 stolen historic plaques

Send this page to someone via email

Eight historic plaques have gone missing in Olds.

RCMP says the theft took place between the night of Oct. 19 and the morning of Oct. 20.

The plaques were located in various spots downtown and in Centennial Park.

“Each of these plaques have significant value in describing the history of the building they were attached to and are part of the town of Olds historic downtown,” the news release stated.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact RCMP by phone, or using Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous.