Suspects sought in string of crimes against Calgary Beltline restaurant

Calgary police are releasing new photos of two suspects wanted in connection with multiple criminal acts against a Beltline business.

According to police, Simply Irie restaurant, located at 1510 6 St. S.W., has been targeted by thieves five times in the last two months.

In a news release issued Friday, a man broke the glass door of the restaurant around 2 a.m. on Aug. 6 and stole the cash register before fleeing on a bike.

On July 9, 10 patio chairs were stolen from the restaurant. Investigators said another unknown suspect cut a chain that was securing the patio, removed the chairs and took off.

The suspect related to the July 9 theft is believed to be connected to several other similar offences previously committed against the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the identity of these two suspects is asked to call police 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.