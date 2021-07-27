Menu

Comments

Crime

Suspect steals 10 patio chairs from Simply Irie restaurant in Calgary: police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 3:12 pm
Calgary police are looking for this man who allegedly stole 10 patio chairs from Simply Irie Caribbean Cuisine in July 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for this man who allegedly stole 10 patio chairs from Simply Irie Caribbean Cuisine in July 2021. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police need help to identify a man they say stole 10 patio chairs from a restaurant this month.

On July 9 at 5:30 a.m., the suspect cut a chain securing the patio and stole 10 chairs from Simply Irie Caribbean Cuisine, located at 1510 6 St. S.W.

Read more: Calgary restaurant owner believes thefts are racially motivated: ‘It’s been a tough year’

“The same suspect is believed to be connected to several other similar offences against the restaurant,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

If you know anything about the suspect, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

