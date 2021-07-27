Suspect steals 10 patio chairs from Simply Irie restaurant in Calgary: police

Calgary police need help to identify a man they say stole 10 patio chairs from a restaurant this month.
On July 9 at 5:30 a.m., the suspect cut a chain securing the patio and stole 10 chairs from Simply Irie Caribbean Cuisine, located at 1510 6 St. S.W.
Read more: Calgary restaurant owner believes thefts are racially motivated: ‘It’s been a tough year’
“The same suspect is believed to be connected to several other similar offences against the restaurant,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.
If you know anything about the suspect, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
