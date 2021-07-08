Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Calgary restaurant owner believes thefts are racially motivated: ‘It’s been a tough year’

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 6:20 pm
Fay Bruney, owner of Simply Irie. View image in full screen
Fay Bruney, owner of Simply Irie. Jill Croteau/Global News

A series of crimes targeting a beltline restaurant has left the owners of Simply Irie wondering if the thefts are racially motivated.

The restaurant specializes in Caribbean fusion.

Read more: Alberta restaurateurs hope for reimbursement in light of COVID-19 patio ban

In order to stay open during the pandemic, the owners built a patio, investing nearly $20,000.

Patio at Simply Irie. View image in full screen
Patio at Simply Irie. Jill Croteau/Global News

“It was sink or swim,” Bruney said. “Something needed to be done.”

Story continues below advertisement

But someone has come back repeatedly to steal umbrellas and chairs, on separate occasions, over the course of a month.

Read more: ‘Astronomical’ damage done after $1K worth of meat stolen from Calgary business

Owner Fay Bruney said the morning of June 9 was the first theft. She said the thief even cut through chains to snag the items that were locked up.

“I was shocked to see the umbrellas were gone. Then we noticed chains were gone.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I was shocked to see the umbrellas were gone. Then we noticed chains were gone."

It happened again on two more separate days, the last being July 2.

4 chairs were stolen. View image in full screen
4 chairs were stolen. Jill Croteau/Global News

“They had also taken four chairs that are not easy to take,” Bruney said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“He took everything he could get his hands on; it was sickening to watch the footage of him. I have not even paid for the patio yet and now I’m watching it get picked over, not once or twice, but three times,” said Bruney.

Capture of suspect on surveillance video. View image in full screen
Capture of suspect on surveillance video. Courtesy: Simply Irie

“The gentleman was so comfortable, he walked up and he knew what he was doing. It was 5:02 in the morning. It was like he was entitled to it.”

Bruney said no other restaurant patios in the area were targeted and she feels there’s a possibility this may have been racially motivated.

Ariel O’Neil works at the restaurant and said it’s been hard to see Bruney get emotional about it.

Story continues below advertisement

“I see how these things are breaking her down. It hurts me. I see her as a mom and it’s hard because she puts on a brave face and it’s just one thing after another.”

Read more: Alberta restaurant owners frustrated as COVID-19 closures cut into prime patio season

She said the string of crimes feels personal.

“They’re not hitting anybody else and I see the pain it’s causing,” O’Neil said.

Bruney filed a police report and it will be investigated.

Calgary police said they had just received the preliminary report and couldn’t say yet whether or not the thefts are racially motivated.

Click to play video: 'Alberta restauranteurs hope for reimbursement in light of patio ban' Alberta restauranteurs hope for reimbursement in light of patio ban
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pandemic tagCalgary crime tagTheft tagCalgary Police tagCaribbean tagCalgary Restaurant tagRacially Motivated tagStolen Patio Furniture tagcaribbean restaurant tagsimply irie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers