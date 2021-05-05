Menu

Economy

Alberta restaurant owners frustrated as COVID-19 closures cut into prime patio season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2021 3:55 pm
Edmonton businesses hope tighter restrictions also come with tougher enforcement
WATCH ABOVE: A lot of Edmonton businesses anticipated having to close under Alberta's new wave of restrictions, which include restaurants going back to takeout only and the closure of personal services like hair salons. The hope from many this time around is that the province sticks to their enforcement plan if people keep breaking the rules. Lisa MacGregor reports.

Alberta bar and restaurant owners say they’re frustrated their patios are being forced to close under tighter COVID-19 restrictions just as the weather is starting to warm up.

Ben Leon, an owner at Dandy Brewing Co. in Calgary, says he understands tougher measures are needed to get infections under control.

Read more: Schools go online as Alberta adds more COVID-19 restrictions for 3 weeks

But he wishes the government had cracked down months ago instead of waiting until patio season was just gearing up.

Leon adds the brewery has spent around $10,000 to spruce up its outdoor space.

Read more: Alberta to begin booking COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 12+ by May 10

Calgary restaurateur Leslie Echino had been banking on serving more than two dozen people at a time on an expanded patio at Annabelle’s Kitchen.

She says restaurants need more provincial support and she’s most worried about how the off-and-on closures are affecting her staff’s mental health.

Premier Kenney announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta
Premier Kenney announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta
© 2021 The Canadian Press
