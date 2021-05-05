Alberta restaurant owners frustrated as COVID-19 closures cut into prime patio season

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta bar and restaurant owners say they’re frustrated their patios are being forced to close under tighter COVID-19 restrictions just as the weather is starting to warm up.

Ben Leon, an owner at Dandy Brewing Co. in Calgary, says he understands tougher measures are needed to get infections under control.

But he wishes the government had cracked down months ago instead of waiting until patio season was just gearing up.

Leon adds the brewery has spent around $10,000 to spruce up its outdoor space.

Calgary restaurateur Leslie Echino had been banking on serving more than two dozen people at a time on an expanded patio at Annabelle’s Kitchen.

She says restaurants need more provincial support and she’s most worried about how the off-and-on closures are affecting her staff’s mental health.

