Winnipeg man charged after refusing to drop table leg with saw taped to it, police say

Police say a man who refused officers’ requests to drop a table leg with a saw taped to it is now facing charges.
Witnesses first told police they saw a man carrying what appeared to be a knife taped to a baseball bat in the 100-block of McPhillips Street at around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Officers found the man walking with the homemade weapon — and determined it was a table leg with a drywall saw affixed to it — near McPhillips Street and Bannatyne Avenue.
They say the man brandished the weapon at officers, who used a conducted energy weapon — a Taser — to subdue him and take him safely into custody.
A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with possession of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
There was no word from police on why the suspect was carrying the table leg with the saw attached.
