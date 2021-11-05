Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged after refusing to drop table leg with saw taped to it, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 2:44 pm
A 34-year-old man has been charged after police say he brandished a saw duct-taped to a table legs at police.
Police say a man who refused officers’ requests to drop a table leg with a saw taped to it is now facing charges.

Witnesses first told police they saw a man carrying what appeared to be a knife taped to a baseball bat in the 100-block of McPhillips Street at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: Winnipeg police seize a machete and an improvised firearm during traffic stop

Officers found the man walking with the homemade weapon — and determined it was a table leg with a drywall saw affixed to it — near McPhillips Street and Bannatyne Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the man brandished the weapon at officers, who used a conducted energy weapon — a Taser — to subdue him and take him safely into custody.

Read more: Police pursuit leads to weapon charges near Winnipeg’s Dufferin Industrial area

A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with possession of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

There was no word from police on why the suspect was carrying the table leg with the saw attached.

Click to play video: 'Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg' Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg
Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg – May 29, 2020

 

