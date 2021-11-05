Winnipeg man charged after refusing to drop table leg with saw taped to it, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man who refused officers’ requests to drop a table leg with a saw taped to it is now facing charges.

Witnesses first told police they saw a man carrying what appeared to be a knife taped to a baseball bat in the 100-block of McPhillips Street at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found the man walking with the homemade weapon — and determined it was a table leg with a drywall saw affixed to it — near McPhillips Street and Bannatyne Avenue.

Yesterday, the WPS responded to a report of a male armed with a weapon. After officers located him, he brandished the weapon in a threatening manner and refused to drop it. A Taser was deployed and he was safely taken into custody. Media release: https://t.co/GmEVSyRz67 pic.twitter.com/hzMwvw7xFW — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 5, 2021

They say the man brandished the weapon at officers, who used a conducted energy weapon — a Taser — to subdue him and take him safely into custody.

A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with possession of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

There was no word from police on why the suspect was carrying the table leg with the saw attached.

