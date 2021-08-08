Menu

Crime

Police pursuit leads to weapon charges near Winnipeg’s Symington Yard

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 3:52 pm
Winnipeg police say two people are facing charges and a firearm is off the streets following a chase Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say two people are facing charges and a firearm is off the streets following a chase Saturday afternoon. Handout / Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police say two people are facing charges and a firearm is off the streets following a chase Saturday afternoon.

It all began around 1:50 p.m. when officers say they spotted a vehicle near Andrews Street and Dufferin Avenue believed to be related to an incident they were already investigating.

They attempted to stop the vehicle, however it sped off southbound over the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge.

With the help of the Tactical Support Team, it was eventually brought to a stop at Owena Street and Alexander Avenue.

Read more: Winnipeg police seize a machete and an improvised firearm during traffic stop

The driver and passenger were both arrested, and officers allegedly found a loaded sawed-off shotgun during a search.

Police say Harry James Richard, 19, is facing a number of firearm charges.

The unnamed 31-year-old driver is charged with flight from police, along with a handful of firearm offences.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets' Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets
Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020
