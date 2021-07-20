Winnipeg police seize a machete and an improvised firearm during traffic stop

Winnipeg Police say they found a machete and an improvised firearm during a traffic stop in the Elmwood neighbourhood.
On Monday, just after midnight, officers stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Talbot Avenue.
There were five people in the vehicle and police say a machete was sitting in plain sight.
The suspects were arrested and police searched the vehicle.
They say they found a backpack containing an improvised firing device with ammunition as well as a.22 calibre ammunition.
The four female suspects and one male were all charged with numerous firearms and weapon-related offences.
Four of the suspects are in custody.
