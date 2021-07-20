Winnipeg police seize a machete and an improvised firearm during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police say they found a machete and an improvised firearm during a traffic stop in the Elmwood neighbourhood.

On Monday, just after midnight, officers stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Talbot Avenue.

There were five people in the vehicle and police say a machete was sitting in plain sight.

The suspects were arrested and police searched the vehicle.

They say they found a backpack containing an improvised firing device with ammunition as well as a.22 calibre ammunition.

View image in full screen picture of the improvised firearm. WPS

The four female suspects and one male were all charged with numerous firearms and weapon-related offences.

Four of the suspects are in custody.

