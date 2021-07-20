Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Winnipeg police seize a machete and an improvised firearm during traffic stop

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 5:55 pm
picture of the improvised firearm.
picture of the improvised firearm.

Winnipeg Police say they found a machete and an improvised firearm during a traffic stop in the Elmwood neighbourhood.

On Monday, just after midnight, officers stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Talbot Avenue.

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested after threats posted on social media

There were five people in the vehicle and police say a machete was sitting in plain sight.

The suspects were arrested and police searched the vehicle.

They say they found a backpack containing an improvised firing device with ammunition as well as a.22 calibre ammunition.

 

picture of the improvised firearm
picture of the improvised firearm. WPS

The four female suspects and one male were all charged with numerous firearms and weapon-related offences.

Four of the suspects are in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets' Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets
Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020
