Canadian Tire Jumpstart donating $1.2M playground, spray pad to Regina

Regina families will have a new playground and spray pad to check out in 2023 thanks to a donation from Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

The inclusive playground and spray pad is worth $1.2 million and is being donated as a gift-in-kind to the City of Regina.

The accessible playground will be located to next to Lawson Aquatics Centre.

“We are grateful to local Canadian Tire dealers François Brien and Mario Coccimiglio and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities for this substantial donation,” said Mayor Sandra Masters.

“This is an investment in the future of fun and inclusive recreation for families in our community.”

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities president Scott Fraser said the group is thrilled to bring an inclusive and accessible play space to the city.

“On track to creating largescale inclusive playgrounds in every province and territory across Canada, our goal is to ensure they become the standard for inclusivity by creating imaginative spaces where children of all abilities can share in the magic of play,” Fraser said.

The city is currently looking at building a new indoor aquatics facility at the same site.

City of Regina planning and partnerships manager Janine Daradich said planning for the playground and spray pad will take place in conjunction with planning for the feasibility study for the new indoor pool.

“These facilities will be very welcome in this area. It’s a centrally located spot with lots of traffic from people visiting the sportsplex and the neighbouring north central community,” Daradich told Global News.

Information about the playground and spray pad will be posted on the City of Regina website as the project gets underway.

