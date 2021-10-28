Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Tire Jumpstart donating $1.2M playground, spray pad to Regina

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 8:26 pm
The inclusive playground and spray is worth $1.2 million and is being donated as a gift-in-kind to the City of Regina. View image in full screen
The inclusive playground and spray is worth $1.2 million and is being donated as a gift-in-kind to the City of Regina. City of Regina / Supplied

Regina families will have a new playground and spray pad to check out in 2023 thanks to a donation from Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

The inclusive playground and spray pad is worth $1.2 million and is being donated as a gift-in-kind to the City of Regina.

Read more: Regina city council expands vaccination proof requirements to all city facilities

The accessible playground will be located to next to Lawson Aquatics Centre.

“We are grateful to local Canadian Tire dealers François Brien and Mario Coccimiglio and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities for this substantial donation,” said Mayor Sandra Masters.

“This is an investment in the future of fun and inclusive recreation for families in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Inclusive playground to be built in northeast Edmonton thanks to Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart charity

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities president Scott Fraser said the group is thrilled to bring an inclusive and accessible play space to the city.

“On track to creating largescale inclusive playgrounds in every province and territory across Canada, our goal is to ensure they become the standard for inclusivity by creating imaginative spaces where children of all abilities can share in the magic of play,” Fraser said.

The city is currently looking at building a new indoor aquatics facility at the same site.

Read more: Feasibility study underway for potential new indoor pool: City of Regina

City of Regina planning and partnerships manager Janine Daradich said planning for the playground and spray pad will take place in conjunction with planning for the feasibility study for the new indoor pool.

“These facilities will be very welcome in this area. It’s a centrally located spot with lots of traffic from people visiting the sportsplex and the neighbouring north central community,” Daradich told Global News.

Information about the playground and spray pad will be posted on the City of Regina website as the project gets underway.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pickering mother demands fully accessible playgrounds in community' Pickering mother demands fully accessible playgrounds in community
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina News tagCity of Regina tagjumpstart tagCanadian Tire jumpstart tagLawson Aquatics Centre tagRegina playgrounds tagRegina spraypads tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers