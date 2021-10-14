Feasibility study underway for potential new indoor pool: City of Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina has started exploring the feasibility of a possible new indoor aquatic facility.

A news release on Thursday from the city shared that the feasibility study will involve community research and consultation with citizens and community groups.

“We are excited to begin this work and explore how we can better serve the competitive and recreation needs of our community,” stated Mayor Sandra Masters in the city’s release. “A new pool is a strategic investment in supporting a healthy, dynamic and inclusive community where all residents have access to a better quality of life.”

The city says its recreational master plan prioritizes a new aquatic facility to address aging infrastructure, an increasing need for aquatic programming year-round and a community desire for contemporary spaces.

Officials have determined the current location of the Lawson Aquatic Centre as the best site for a new indoor pool, according to the city.

“The feasibility study will consider if and how the existing infrastructure fits into future plans,” added the city’s statement. “The study will also explore considerations like project timelines and costs, sustainability aspects and desired uses.”

The study will begin with an online survey, but only 40,000 randomly selected Regina households will be able to participate. Residents are asked to check their mailbox in the coming days for a postcard with an access code to take part in the survey.

A second online survey will be made available publicly later this fall for anyone interested in providing feedback on the subject.

More information on the study is available on the city’s website.

