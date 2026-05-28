Pilot was distracted by phone when fatal B.C. helicopter accident occurred: TSB

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A helicopter pilot in British Columbia was distracted by his cellphone during a ground test that left a staff member dead after they were hit by the tail rotor.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) released a report Wednesday into the fatal May 6, 2023, accident involving an Airbus AS 350 B3 operated by Mustang Helicopters Inc. at Smithers Airport.

That day, the helicopter underwent maintenance to balance the tail rotor drive shaft, which required its rotor system to be run at nearly full RPM.

The TSB said after the first maintenance ground run, the pilot abbreviated the operator’s checklist to expedite operations.

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“In doing so, important steps were not completed, which left pressure in the hydraulic system and the right anti-torque pedal in a fully forward position, which went undetected before the third maintenance ground run,” the report reads.

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During the third maintenance ground run, the helicopter entered an uncommanded rotation.

“The pilot responded by moving the engine control to IDLE, shutting off the fuel, and applying the rotor brake. The helicopter came to rest after it rotated approximately 540°,” it said.

“Two maintenance staff members were standing on the ground near the helicopter’s left cargo door monitoring the balancing equipment. They were both struck by the tail rotor; seriously injuring one and fatally injuring the other.”

The report added the maintenance was viewed as “routine and repetitive,” and the pilot’s attention was split between the operation and his cellphone, which was connected to a Bluetooth earpiece. The pilot was not expecting the helicopter’s rapid rotation and was looking down when the rotation began, and his response was “insufficient” to prevent the helicopter from rotating quickly.

“The TSB has previously identified risks associated with the use of cellphones in accidents. It is well understood that electronic devices can divert attention from activities that are necessary for safe operations, and currently there are no regulations in Canada that prohibit the use of cellphones in the cockpit,” the report reads.

“Following this occurrence, the operator strengthened safety practices by updating maintenance procedures and implementing a new distraction policy which includes stowing electronic devices. Hazard assessments and safety briefings were revised, and a new standard operating procedure for maintenance ground runs was added to the company operations manual.”