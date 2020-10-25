Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 25 2020 8:19pm
01:40

Inclusive playground now open in northeast Edmonton

A playground accessible to kids with disabilities is now open in northeast Edmonton. As Nicole Stillger explains, it’s the first of its kind in the city.

