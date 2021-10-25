Regina city council expands vaccination proof requirements to all city facilities

Send this page to someone via email

More City of Regina facilities will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result, beginning Nov. 1.

On Monday, city councillors voted unanimously to expand vaccination proof or negative test requirements for anyone 12 years of age and older who wants access to all city facilities.

The only councillors not present for the special council meeting were Ward 6 Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Ward 10 Coun. Landon Mohl.

The impact from Monday’s decision will specifically affect all city-owned arenas, including the Co-operators Centre at Evraz Place, which will now require people accessing these facilities to show one of the two options upon entering.

This comes after the Saskatchewan government issued a new public health order on Oct. 1 requiring vaccination proof or a negative test result from individuals over the age of 12.

The order includes certain venues, businesses and events, including major recreation centres for visitors over 12 years of age and arenas hosting ticketed sporting events.

However, the expansion will now involve all ticketed and non-ticketed events.

Mayor Sandra Masters said Monday that city libraries and the transit information centre are not included in the motion.