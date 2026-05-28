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Canada

N.B. child protection system failed youth who died of overdose, advocate says

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2026 11:04 am
1 min read
New Brunswick's Child, Youth and Seniors Advocate Kelly Lamrock is seen at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's Child, Youth and Seniors Advocate Kelly Lamrock is seen at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam. HXA/SDV
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New Brunswick’s child and youth advocate Kelly Lamrock says the province’s child protection system failed a teenager who died last year.

Lamrock released his findings in a new report that provides a timeline of his interactions with health and social service workers.

In one instance, the report says a social worker assessed the teenager after an overdose and told him he was ineligible to join a government support program for youth because he was homeless.

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Lamrock writes the teenager later died of a second overdose despite years of warnings.

The report says the Social Development Department received 16 alerts regarding the teenager’s school absences, drug abuse and other issues throughout his life.

Lamrock makes 12 recommendations in his report to reform the province’s child protection system.

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The report also notes how the department treated many of the child’s crises in isolation instead of connecting the dots and providing the support he needed.

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