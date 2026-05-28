4 teens injured, 1 airlifted to trauma centre after rollover crash: Durham police

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Four young people were taken to hospital, three with serious injuries, after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Whitby early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 5:35 a.m. to a single-vehicle collision on Myrtle Road West, west of Baldwin Street North, according to Durham Regional Police Const. Nick Gluckstein.

Officers arrived to find a flipped vehicle with multiple occupants suffering serious injuries.

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An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were transported to Toronto-area trauma centres with serious injuries. A 16-year-old girl was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre, while a 14-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital.

“At least two occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the collision,” Gluckstein said in a statement to Global News.

Myrtle Road West remains closed in both directions between Baldwin Street North and Ashburn Road for a collision investigation, Durham Police stated in a social media post.

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Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

More updates to come.