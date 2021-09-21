After heavy criticism, François Legault congratulates Justin Trudeau on victory

Send this page to someone via email

After lambasting him in the campaign, Quebec’s premier congratulated Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau on his federal election win.

François Legault issued a brief message on Twitter early Tuesday morning, saluting Trudeau on his minority government victory.

“I will work with him to advance the interests of Quebec,” he wrote.

The premier made a splash earlier this month after he was particularly critical of Trudeau following the English-language debate between party leaders.

Legault accused the Liberal leader of meddling in provincial affairs, ranging from the management of long-term care homes to housing.

He also took aim at the NDP and the Greens during the 36-day campaign, saying that he would find it easier to work with a Conservative government led by Erin O’Toole.

With Trudeau’s win, the latest results show that the Liberal Party held on to many of their seats in the province. This includes a swath of red strongholds in Montreal.

After his minority victory, Trudeau headed out to his Papineau riding early Tuesday to thank constituents for their support.

The Liberal leader was out and about greeting commuters at Jarry Metro station and waving to them as they headed to work. He also took photos with some supporters. He did the same in 2019 after he was re-elected.

—with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines