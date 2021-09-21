SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

After heavy criticism, François Legault congratulates Justin Trudeau on victory

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 9:48 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau meets supporters in Montreal after winning minority government' Canada election: Trudeau meets supporters in Montreal after winning minority government
Re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with commuters at Jarry Metro Station in Montreal on Tuesday, after winning a minority government in Monday’s federal election. The Liberal party won 158 ridings, one more seat than in the 2019 election.

After lambasting him in the campaign, Quebec’s premier congratulated Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau on his federal election win.

François Legault issued a brief message on Twitter early Tuesday morning, saluting Trudeau on his minority government victory.

“I will work with him to advance the interests of Quebec,” he wrote.

The premier made a splash earlier this month after he was particularly critical of Trudeau following the English-language debate between party leaders.

Read more: Liberals projected to form minority government; Trudeau bills win as ‘clear mandate’

Legault accused the Liberal leader of meddling in provincial affairs, ranging from the management of long-term care homes to housing.

He also took aim at the NDP and the Greens during the 36-day campaign, saying that he would find it easier to work with a Conservative government led by Erin O’Toole.

Story continues below advertisement

With Trudeau’s win, the latest results show that the Liberal Party held on to many of their seats in the province. This includes a swath of red strongholds in Montreal.

After his minority victory, Trudeau headed out to his Papineau riding early Tuesday to thank constituents for their support.

The Liberal leader was out and about greeting commuters at Jarry Metro station and waving to them as they headed to work. He also took photos with some supporters. He did the same in 2019 after he was re-elected.

with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Trudeau tagFederal Election tagQuebec politics tagcanada election tagFrancois Legault tagCanada election 2021 tagelection 2021 tagFederal election Canada tagcanada election explained tagelection in Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers