Quebecers to cast their ballots as election day in Canada arrives

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers are casting their ballots Monday in a historic federal election after a 36-day election campaign across the country.

Federal party leaders hoped to win over votes in the province, where there are a number of tight races. Premier François Legault has also weighed in on the snap pandemic election.

For those heading to the polls, stations are open for 12 hours and some are open as late as 9:30 p.m. across the province.

Looking for where to vote? The time and address of election day polls are available on the Elections Canada website and on voter information cards.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec accounts for 78 federal ridings, including 18 on the Island of Montreal. Want to find more information about your riding and local candidate? You can find all of that by clicking here.

Prior to dissolving parliament, the Liberals held 35 seats in the province while the Conservative Party had 10. The Bloc Québécois had elected officials in 32 districts, while the NDP had one.

Global News will have results from the election after polls close Monday night.

—with files from Global News’ Twinkle Ghosh