Maxime Bernier, PPC leader, defeated in Quebec riding of Beauce

Global News is projecting that People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has lost in the Quebec riding of Beauce.

With nearly 40 per cent of polls reporting as of 11:21 p.m. ET, Bernier trailed incumbent Conservative Richard Lehoux by more than 5,000 votes.

“Thousands of Canadians were coming to our rallies all across the country. Everywhere we looked, you could see purple – a purple wave, a sea of purple,” Bernier said following his election night loss. “Unfortunately, we won’t be able to carry on this fight in Parliament, but we will continue this battle to unite Canadians under the freedom umbrella.”

Bernier won the riding for the Conservative Party in the 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2015 elections before breaking with the party and launching his own right-wing party in September 2018.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the PPC became a home for those who oppose vaccine mandates, and who hold other right-wing positions including lowering the number of immigrants and refugees accepted to Canada and withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord.

A former Conservative cabinet minister, Bernier has spent much of pandemic fighting COVID-19 health measures such as mask mandates, public gathering restrictions and vaccine passports.

He was arrested in June by the RCMP in Manitoba and charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating the province’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Opinion polls have shown as much as five per cent to 10 per cent support for the People’s Party of Canada, which could bleed into support for Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives.

Anti-vaccine supporters of the People’s Party were frequent on the campaign trail, often attempting to disrupt Trudeau’s campaign rallies. A party member was arrested for throwing gravel at Trudeau.