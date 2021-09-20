Police, public health to look into maskless PPC event in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service says it is working with public health to investigate the People’s Party of Canada election night rally in Saskatoon.

More than 100 party supporters gathered at the Saskatoon Inn to watch the election results roll in and to hear from party leader Maxime Bernier.

Most people were maskless indoors, despite a public health order enacted on Sept. 17 in Saskatchewan making masks mandatory in all indoor public places in the province.

One photo from the event shows Bernier sitting maskless at a table surrounded by supporters, most of whom are not wearing masks.

A party spokesperson asked people to wear masks while not seated, stating, “don’t shoot me, I’m just the messenger.”

Saskatoon police said they have seen and heard many tweets expressing concerns about the event.

“As the concerns are regarding a public health order, we will work with our partners in Public Health to look into this further,” police tweeted.

Saskatoon is the current hot spot in the province for COVID-19 cases.

The province reported that 136 of the 519 new cases in Saskatchewan on Monday were in Saskatoon.

Officials further said that 1,157 of the 4,672 active cases in the province are in Saskatoon.

This is not the first time Bernier has brushed with COVID restrictions in Saskatchewan.

Last May, Bernier held an outdoor “freedom rally” in Saskatoon with more than 100 people in attendance, despite a restriction limiting the number of people to 10 at outdoor gatherings.

Video showed Bernier being issued a ticket for violating public health orders.

He was also issued a ticket at a similar rally in Regina on the same weekend.

