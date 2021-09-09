Quebec premier lambastes Trudeau, says O’Toole would be easier to work with

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault was riled up after Wednesday night’s French-language debate. Speaking to reporters at the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) pre-session caucus in Quebec City, the premier bemoaned that none of the federal party leaders are willing to increase health transfers to the level provinces are asking for.

He was particularly critical of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and accused him of meddling in provincial jurisdiction.

Legault said the Trudeau government frustratingly withheld needed funds for Quebec housing.

“It took four years!” Legault exclaimed.

“Mr. Trudeau is proposing again these kinds of fights for years and years. We don’t need that,” the premier said.

He stressed that he thinks the federal government needs to respect provincial jurisdiction.

“But Mr. Trudeau is saying, ‘No no, I will get involved in all kinds of subjects for the good of Canadians.’ He’s saying that he’s better than us to manage CHSLDs for example.”

Legault is also wary of the NDP and Green Party.

“In fact, they want to get more involved in our jurisdiction,” Legault said.

Legault said he thinks it would be easier for Quebec to gain more autonomy on things like immigration with a Conservative Party government, but Legault stopped short of telling Quebecers to vote Conservative because leader Erin O’Toole said he will renege on the $ 6 billion from the federal government for daycares in Quebec.

“And Mr. Blanchet cannot form the next government,” the premier said, shrugging. “It’s a tough situation, but you can count on me to defend the Quebec nation.”

In response to Legault’s reaction, Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade tweeted her disagreement.

She wrote in French, “In hoping for the election of a Conservative government, François Legault is accepting to tear up the six billion dollar agreement and abandon parents, children and the whole daycare system in Quebec. We will stand up to defend families.”