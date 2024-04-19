SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec Liberals will choose new leader in June 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
The Quebec Liberal party says its leadership race will get underway next January with plans to elect a new leader in June 2025. Then-Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade questions the government during question period Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the legislature in Quebec City. Liberal MNA Marc Tanguay, left, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
The Quebec Liberal Party says its leadership race will begin next January and the winner will be chosen in June 2025.

Former leader Dominique Anglade stepped down weeks after the 2022 provincial election, during which the party maintained official Opposition status but lost 10 seats.

Marc Tanguay has served as interim leader since.

Candidates will each have to make a $40,000 deposit with the party, obtain 750 signatures from 70 ridings and 12 regions, and sign up 350 new members.

Campaign expenses are capped at $400,000, and members will cast votes over six days with a leadership convention to be held on June 14, 2025.

No one has officially declared their candidacy, but current Liberal member Frédéric Beauchemin and former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre have expressed interest.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

