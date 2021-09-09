Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 9 2021 9:47am
06:53

Major highlights from the second French-language debate

Global National Ottawa correspondent, Mike Le Couteur, breaks down highlights from the second French-language debate and what to expect in the English debate on Sept. 9.

