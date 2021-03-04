Menu

Canada

Premiers call on feds to boost health funds, warn of ‘post-pandemic pileup’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2021 4:40 pm
Click to play video 'Canadian premiers call on feds to increase contribution to Canada Health Transfer' Canadian premiers call on feds to increase contribution to Canada Health Transfer
WATCH ABOVE: Canadian premiers call upon feds to increase contribution to Canada Health Transfer

OTTAWA — With a federal budget in the offing, premiers are stepping up the pressure on Ottawa to increase annual health care transfer payments to provinces and territories.

Read more: Coronavirus has made health-care shortfalls ‘obvious’ to Canadians: poll

The premiers are reiterating their unanimous demand that the federal government hike the transfer by $28 billion this year, and by five per cent more each year thereafter.

They argue the federal government shoulders only 22 per cent of the cost of health care; their demand would increase that share to 35 per cent

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged that the federal share must eventually increase but he’s told premiers that will have to wait until after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sent the federal deficit into the stratosphere.

Click to play video 'The Federal Liberals unveil their plan for new COVID-19 spending' The Federal Liberals unveil their plan for new COVID-19 spending
The Federal Liberals unveil their plan for new COVID-19 spending – Dec 3, 2020

The premiers argue they need stable, long-term, unconditional funding now to bolster the core health care system, which was under strain before the pandemic hit.

Read more: Pandemic worsened gaps in care, led to 30% fewer cancer diagnoses: Alberta doctor

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister warns that a “post-pandemic pileup” is coming as elective surgeries, tests and other procedures that have been delayed during the pandemic get underway again.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
