Traffic

Fiery crash shuts down Highway 43 northwest of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 1:42 pm
Highway 43 near Gunn, Alta. was closed due to a multi-vehicle collision on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Highway 43 near Gunn, Alta. was closed due to a multi-vehicle collision on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Courtesy: Stephanie Bertrand

A major highway through northwestern Alberta was closed late Friday morning due to a fiery collision that could be seen dozens of kilometres away.

Thick, black smoke filled the air at the scene on Highway 43 near Gunn, Alta., as seen in the multiple photos and videos sent to Global News.

One witness told 630 CHED they could see the plume of smoke from about 40 kilometres away.

Highway 43 near Gunn, Alta. was closed due to a multi-vehicle collision on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Highway 43 near Gunn, Alta. was closed due to a multi-vehicle collision on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Courtesy: Trish Weymouth

The provincial government’s 511 Alberta traffic Twitter account shared an update at 10:42 a.m., saying the road was closed at the junction with Highway 33 in Gunn due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Read more: Teen airlifted to hospital after pickup truck collides with semi-truck in northern Alberta

The ability to go north on Highway 33 was also closed and drivers were told to use alternate routes.

It’s not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

Global News has reached out to RCMP and Alberta Health Services for more information.

The scene is about 65 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in Lac Ste. Anne County.

