Traffic

Teen airlifted to hospital after pickup truck collides with semi-truck in northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 12:25 am
Updated December 4, 2019 12:26 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A 19-year-old man from Grimshaw, Alta., was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance on Tuesday after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a semi-truck in northern Alberta.

Grande Prairie RCMP said emergency crews responded to a crash “on Highway 43 at the Smoky Hill” just before 5:30 p.m., adding that roads in the area were closed as crews investigated.

“Investigation has revealed that a pickup truck collided with the rear of a semi-truck,” police said. “Both vehicles were travelling eastbound when the collision occurred.”

The pickup truck driver was taken to hospital in Grande Prairie but the nature and severity of his injuries were not disclosed.

RCMP said the driver of the semi-truck, a 40-year-old man from Sherwood Park, Alta., was not injured.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated on Tuesday night, however, police said all lanes of traffic have been reopened.

