RCMP investigate crash involving school bus near Smoky Lake

RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash between a school bus and a crane near the community of Smoky Lake, Alta.

The crash happened at Highway 28 and Range Road 180 around 8:30 a.m., police said in a media release Monday morning.

The intersection is located about five kilometres southwest of Smoky Lake, which is about 115 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

A spokesperson from the Aspen View Public School Division said the bus was carrying students from H.A. Kostash School, a K-12 school located in Smoky Lake. It’s not known how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The school board said two students were taken off the bus by first responders. It’s not known if the students were injured.

At around 11 a.m., there were at least seven RCMP vehicles on scene, as well as a couple of ambulances.

An ambulance arrives on scene of a crash between a school bus and a crane near Smoky Lake, Alta., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Sarah Ryan, Global News

RCMP did not release any further details about the crash, but said traffic in the area is being rerouted.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Crews from the Smoky Lake fire department, as well as the town’s mayor, were also on scene Monday morning.

Global News has a crew on the way to the area and will provide more details as they’re confirmed.